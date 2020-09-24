Phore Trading Up 22.2% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001818 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $21,716.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,161,325 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

