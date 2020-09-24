PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.45. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 25,501 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.86.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at C$34,100.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

