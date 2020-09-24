PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.50. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 423,733 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 181.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 147,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 190.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

