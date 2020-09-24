Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.51. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 16,186 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

