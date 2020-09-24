Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $731,018.12

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market capitalization of $731,018.12 and $5,866.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,078,760 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.