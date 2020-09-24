Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $193,152.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.01446810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00207550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.