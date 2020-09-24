Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $182,634.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00228925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00083818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01473893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00199908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

