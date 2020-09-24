PIVX 24-Hour Volume Tops $294,946.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $294,946.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003461 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinbe, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00025086 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003710 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin, Graviex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Binance, Coinroom, Crex24, Coinbe, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

