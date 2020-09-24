PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.94 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $294,946.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance and Upbit. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00025086 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003710 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Upbit, CoinExchange, Graviex, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

