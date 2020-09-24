PLATINCOIN Price Hits $5.04 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $728,221.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00047020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 602,157,978 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

