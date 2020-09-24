PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Down 9.3%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 4,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get PointsBet alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26.

About PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. It operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. The company offers traditional fixed odds betting on racing and sports; and spread betting, a betting option that allows to collect from a bet based on correctness.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.