Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $4.75. Polar Power shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 980,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 60.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

