Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $7,386.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.