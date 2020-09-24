PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,037.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.03239643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.64 or 0.02010634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00418076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00863803 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00510630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009775 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,723,099 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

