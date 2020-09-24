PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,878.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,720,568 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

