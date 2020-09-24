Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.90. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 10,435 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. BidaskClub lowered Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.