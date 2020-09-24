Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Signature Bank worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 52.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

