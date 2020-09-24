Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 5,525,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after buying an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,440,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

