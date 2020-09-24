Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,894 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 0.60. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

