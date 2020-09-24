Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, HBUS and BitForex. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $169,283.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.26 or 0.04457290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034143 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,699,407,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,332,088 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.