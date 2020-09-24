Project Pai Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BitForex, HBUS and Huobi. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and $187,171.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,699,515,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,370,697 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.