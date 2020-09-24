ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.58

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $29.38. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 5,442,779 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,212,192.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 287,585 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 184,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 103,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,553 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

