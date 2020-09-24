Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Accenture Plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Shares of ACN opened at $230.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 52.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

