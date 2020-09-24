Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $25.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $24.02. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $79.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.56.

AZO opened at $1,128.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,088.30. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

