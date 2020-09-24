Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) vs. Nevro (OTCMKTS:NVRO) Critical Survey

Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A Nevro $390.26 million 12.18 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -41.10

Quantrx Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quantrx Biomedical and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 0 3 8 0 2.73

Nevro has a consensus price target of $142.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -300.80% Nevro -27.22% -38.86% -18.31%

Summary

Nevro beats Quantrx Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantrx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

