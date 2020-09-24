Quantstamp 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,121.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $178,121.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.56 or 0.04506097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

