QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0052 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $5.60 and $32.15. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.33 or 0.04514136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

