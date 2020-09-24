QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Reaches $9.08 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $360,982.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.11 or 0.04490956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

