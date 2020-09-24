Radium Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $8,070.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,126,964 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,114 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.