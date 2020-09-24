Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $19.38. Reading International shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

