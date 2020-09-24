REAL Price Tops $0.0523 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitFlip. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $526,040.73 and $174.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitFlip, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

