Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

9/23/2020 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

9/16/2020 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

9/8/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

9/8/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2020 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Alcoa stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,609,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 487,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alcoa by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

