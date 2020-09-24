Red Pulse Phoenix Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.21 million and $100,392.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PHX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

