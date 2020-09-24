RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,598.97 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. RED has a total market cap of $347,598.97 and $6,656.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00418076 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

