ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.12 or 0.99670904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00638457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.01314529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00108956 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004953 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-Patex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

