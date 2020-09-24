Ren Price Reaches $0.20 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Ren has a market cap of $176.58 million and approximately $58.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.56 or 0.04506097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,405,147 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

