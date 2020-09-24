ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.55. ReneSola shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 34,826 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

