Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Rennova Health Inc (OTCMKTS:RNVA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.22. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 20,931 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services.

