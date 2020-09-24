Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $314.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $163,725.90 and $314.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.32 or 0.04512191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00058613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

