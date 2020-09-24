Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 24th (AICAF, CEA, CNNEF, GPRK, MKC, NSIT, PSGTY, RGR, SWBI, VSTO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 24th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Aegis started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

