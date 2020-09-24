Reviewing Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and RadNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.15 billion 0.62 $14.76 million $0.29 48.07

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

RadNet has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.41%. Given RadNet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A RadNet -1.25% -4.28% -0.57%

Summary

RadNet beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

