Reviewing Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (OTCMKTS:BIOX)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group -16.55% -51.42% -21.18% Bioceres Crop Solutions 2.38% 7.31% 1.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $40.09 million 0.08 -$6.64 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.08 million 1.12 $3.19 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers. The company has a strategic relationship with ETS (Tianjin) Biological Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. to produce bio-fertilizers in the People's Republic of China and internationally; and strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center, as well as China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning, and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

