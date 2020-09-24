Reviewing New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) & Conagra Brands (OTCMKTS:CAG)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and Conagra Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.50 $840.10 million $2.28 14.93

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Earth Life Sciences and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 0 8 6 1 2.53

Conagra Brands has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 7.60% 14.38% 4.99%

Summary

Conagra Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. sells its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Blake's, Duke's, Frontera, Banquet, Chef Boyardee, and BIGS brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

