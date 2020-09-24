REVV Tops 24-Hour Volume of $619,471.00 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, REVV has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $619,471.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01455217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00208236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

