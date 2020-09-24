Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,290 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,763.08 ($62.24).

LON RIO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,778 ($62.43). 2,181,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,762.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,273.25. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

