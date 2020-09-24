Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

