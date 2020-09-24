RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. RTG Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains acquired 16,760,550 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$901,717.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,990,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,990,091.59.

About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

