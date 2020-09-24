RUBIS/ADR (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading Down 0.2%

RUBIS/ADR (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

RUBIS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities; and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, and edible oils; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RUBIS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUBIS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.