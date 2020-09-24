Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.98

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 191400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 over the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

