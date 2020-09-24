S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,110. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.57.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.